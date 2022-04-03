Harvest Investment Services LLC Trims Position in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Harvest Investment Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) by 42.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,593 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 13.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,532,000 after purchasing an additional 14,139 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 18.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 887,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,399,000 after purchasing an additional 135,439 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 26.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 614,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,212,000 after purchasing an additional 127,293 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. 84.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FBHS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $123.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $120.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.30.

Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,738,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,212,726. The stock has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.38. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a one year low of $73.50 and a one year high of $114.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 26.45%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, SVP Martin Thomas sold 4,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total transaction of $380,511.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

