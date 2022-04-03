Harvest Investment Services LLC Has $715,000 Stake in OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX)

Harvest Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating) by 180.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,525 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,415 shares during the quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC owned about 0.06% of OptimizeRx worth $715,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in OptimizeRx by 48.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 82,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,093,000 after purchasing an additional 27,106 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new position in OptimizeRx in the third quarter worth $2,694,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx during the third quarter worth $19,957,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 4.6% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 24.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. 86.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ OPRX traded up $1.58 on Friday, reaching $39.29. The company had a trading volume of 115,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,651. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.99 and its 200-day moving average is $61.04. The stock has a market cap of $702.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 436.60 and a beta of 0.77. OptimizeRx Co. has a 52 week low of $34.31 and a 52 week high of $99.18.

OptimizeRx ( NASDAQ:OPRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.13. OptimizeRx had a return on equity of 0.72% and a net margin of 2.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that OptimizeRx Co. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OPRX. TheStreet downgraded OptimizeRx from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on OptimizeRx from $98.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, OptimizeRx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

In other OptimizeRx news, CEO William J. Febbo sold 16,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total value of $728,804.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

About OptimizeRx

OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, engaging in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serve as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging and brand support.

