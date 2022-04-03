Harvest Investment Services LLC Has $591,000 Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Harvest Investment Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 870.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,000,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $384,055,000 after buying an additional 1,794,400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,727,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,242,558,000 after purchasing an additional 838,706 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 12,523.7% in the third quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 736,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,306,000 after purchasing an additional 730,257 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 16.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,070,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,103,482,000 after purchasing an additional 721,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1,600.5% in the third quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 625,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,917,000 after acquiring an additional 588,627 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $1,150,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $199.50 per share, with a total value of $95,760.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,034 shares of company stock worth $10,166,136 in the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CAT traded down $3.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $219.77. The company had a trading volume of 2,618,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,021,522. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.93. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.67 and a 12 month high of $246.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.22 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 12.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CAT shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $241.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.22.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

