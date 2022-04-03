Harvest Investment Services LLC Has $450,000 Stock Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Harvest Investment Services LLC lessened its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,180 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 536 shares during the quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FANG. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 321 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 89.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FANG shares. Bank of America cut Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $144.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.37.

Shares of FANG traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $138.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,825,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,964,781. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.31. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.93 and a 1-year high of $147.99.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 32.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 162.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 20.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.77%.

In other Diamondback Energy news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 3,500 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.95, for a total transaction of $472,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael P. Cross sold 4,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $556,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,479,840. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

