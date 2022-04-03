Harvest Investment Services LLC Has $385,000 Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Harvest Investment Services LLC reduced its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 91.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,470 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,534,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337,520 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 66.1% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 10,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 4,155 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. JMG Financial Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 9,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Amarillo National Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 98.7% in the third quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 520,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,741,000 after acquiring an additional 258,462 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $106.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,581,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,083,443. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.45. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $105.97 and a 52 week high of $116.83.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

