Harvest Investment Services LLC Cuts Position in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN)

Harvest Investment Services LLC cut its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,022 shares during the quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $13,043,000. Lesa Sroufe & Co grew its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 61,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,209,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 4th quarter worth $1,014,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Group LP grew its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 130.1% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SCHN shares. KeyCorp upgraded Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Schnitzer Steel Industries in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

SCHN traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $51.88. 160,469 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,409. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.30. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.34 and a fifty-two week high of $59.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.50.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.18). Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 6.44%. The firm had revenue of $798.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys.

