Harvest Investment Services LLC Buys New Holdings in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 13,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $266,000. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mr. Cooper Group alerts:

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $500,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Eldridge A. Burns sold 3,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $177,591.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,603 shares of company stock worth $1,117,992. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:COOP traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.48. The stock had a trading volume of 667,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,484. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.56. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.53 and a 12-month high of $52.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.50.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.24. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 42.72% and a return on equity of 23.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on COOP shares. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $46.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

Mr. Cooper Group Profile (Get Rating)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.