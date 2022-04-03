Harvest Investment Services LLC Acquires 382 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Harvest Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 70.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 924 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SIVB. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the third quarter valued at $52,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 11.1% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 180 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the third quarter valued at $208,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 17.3% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 645 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 23.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 471 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

In other SVB Financial Group news, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 2,900 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total value of $1,725,732.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 268 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.70, for a total value of $183,231.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,080 shares of company stock worth $13,749,626 in the last 90 days. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SIVB traded down $11.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $547.75. The company had a trading volume of 467,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,414. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $474.20 and a one year high of $763.22. The firm has a market cap of $32.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $581.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $653.43.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.29 by $0.27. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 30.19%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.40 earnings per share. SVB Financial Group’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 30.75 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SIVB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $700.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial cut their price target on SVB Financial Group from $850.00 to $800.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $860.00 price target on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $771.94.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.