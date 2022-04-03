Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 999,600 shares, a growth of 24.5% from the February 28th total of 802,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 150,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.6 days. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Harvard Bioscience in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Harvard Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th.

Get Harvard Bioscience alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 197.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 47,685 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 31,629 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Harvard Bioscience by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,063,190 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $21,595,000 after buying an additional 325,723 shares during the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP bought a new position in Harvard Bioscience during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,049,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Harvard Bioscience by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 95,723 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 9,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Harvard Bioscience by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 703,755 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,961,000 after buying an additional 18,060 shares during the last quarter. 70.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HBIO opened at $6.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.62. Harvard Bioscience has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $8.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.86 million, a PE ratio of -623.00 and a beta of 1.84.

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $33.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.65 million. Harvard Bioscience had a positive return on equity of 9.78% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Harvard Bioscience will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Harvard Bioscience Company Profile (Get Rating)

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products and services that enable fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It operates under the geographical segments: United States, Germany, United Kingdom, and Rest of the world. It sells its products through catalog, Website, distributors, and direct sales force.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Harvard Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harvard Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.