Hargreaves Lansdown’s (HL) “Underweight” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their underweight rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 1,205 ($15.78) price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on HL. Barclays cut their price target on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,840 ($24.10) to GBX 1,765 ($23.12) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,530 ($20.04) to GBX 1,250 ($16.37) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and set a GBX 1,250 ($16.37) price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,483.33 ($19.43).

Shares of HL opened at GBX 985.20 ($12.91) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,167.28. The company has a market cap of £4.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.56. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 12-month low of GBX 961.15 ($12.59) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,778 ($23.29). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a GBX 12.26 ($0.16) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Hargreaves Lansdown’s payout ratio is 69.52%.

In related news, insider Amy Stirling purchased 2,278 shares of Hargreaves Lansdown stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,091 ($14.29) per share, with a total value of £24,852.98 ($32,555.65).

About Hargreaves Lansdown

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

