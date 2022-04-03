Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hammerson plc is a real estate investment trust. The company’s portfolio includes commercial buildings, offices and shopping centers. It operates primarily in United Kingdom, Germany and France. Hammerson plc is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Hammerson from GBX 36 ($0.47) to GBX 33 ($0.43) in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.75.

Shares of Hammerson stock opened at $0.43 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.46 and its 200 day moving average is $0.45. Hammerson has a 1 year low of $0.39 and a 1 year high of $0.62.

Hammerson Plc engages in the investment, development, and management of shopping centers, retail parks, and offices. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, France, and Ireland. The United Kingdom segment consists of shopping centers, retail parks, and other. The France segment involves in the development activities.

