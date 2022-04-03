Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) versus Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners (NYSE:BAMR) Critical Survey

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) and Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners (NYSE:BAMR – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Hallmark Financial Services alerts:

21.4% of Hallmark Financial Services shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.0% of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 28.6% of Hallmark Financial Services shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Hallmark Financial Services and Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hallmark Financial Services 0 0 0 0 N/A Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A

Hallmark Financial Services presently has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 65.75%. Given Hallmark Financial Services’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Hallmark Financial Services is more favorable than Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners.

Profitability

This table compares Hallmark Financial Services and Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hallmark Financial Services 2.38% 0.94% 0.11% Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hallmark Financial Services and Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hallmark Financial Services $404.70 million 0.16 $9.00 million $0.54 6.70 Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners $7.34 billion 0.09 -$44.00 million N/A N/A

Hallmark Financial Services has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners.

Summary

Hallmark Financial Services beats Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hallmark Financial Services (Get Rating)

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal. The Specialty Commercial segment includes the commercial auto, excess and surplus (E&S) casualty, E&S property, professional liability, and aerospace and programs business units. The Standard commercial segment consists of package and monoline property/casualty and occupational accident insurance products and services, as well as the runoff of workers compensation insurance products. The Personal segment deals with non-standard personal automobile and renters insurance products and services. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

About Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners (Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. provides annuity-based reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies. It also acts as a direct issuer of pension risk transfer products for pension plan sponsors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. is a subsidiary of Brookfield Asset Management Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for Hallmark Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hallmark Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.