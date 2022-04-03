H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) PT Raised to SEK 105

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Societe Generale from SEK 95 to SEK 105 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on HNNMY. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 148 to SEK 133 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. UBS Group decreased their target price on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 235 to SEK 225 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 180 to SEK 145 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays decreased their target price on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 220 to SEK 190 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from CHF 142 to CHF 140 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.28.

OTCMKTS:HNNMY opened at $2.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.62. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a 52 week low of $2.59 and a 52 week high of $5.16. The company has a market capitalization of $19.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.29.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:HNNMY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 5.46%. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ)

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and homeware for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, shoes, bags, beauty products, stationery, and ready-to-wear; and interior products, including bed linens, dinnerware, textiles, furniture, and lamps.

