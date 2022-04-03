GWG (NASDAQ:GWGH) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.42

GWG Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWGH – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.42 and traded as low as $5.34. GWG shares last traded at $5.34, with a volume of 1,840 shares.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.42. The company has a quick ratio of 10.74, a current ratio of 10.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.34.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in GWG by 15.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in GWG during the third quarter worth $135,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in GWG during the second quarter worth $277,000. 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in GWG during the fourth quarter worth $375,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in GWG by 23.9% during the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 70,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 13,676 shares in the last quarter. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GWG Holdings, Inc is a financial services company, which transforms the life insurance industry through disruptive and innovative products and services. The firm is founded to earn non-correlated returns from life insurance assets and create opportunities for consumers to obtain significantly more value for their life insurance policies in a secondary market compared to the traditional options offered by the insurance industry.

