GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Takes Position in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 9,435 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 98.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 395,574 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,720,000 after purchasing an additional 196,350 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,098,896 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,873,000 after purchasing an additional 78,453 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 398,891 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,510,000 after purchasing an additional 76,135 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC increased its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 84,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,909,000 after purchasing an additional 72,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 163.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 105,173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,353,000 after purchasing an additional 65,253 shares in the last quarter. 68.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cathay General Bancorp alerts:

CATY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cathay General Bancorp in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ CATY traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.52. The company had a trading volume of 398,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,971. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Cathay General Bancorp has a 1-year low of $35.51 and a 1-year high of $48.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.22 and its 200-day moving average is $44.16.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $175.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.02 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 41.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 35.79%.

About Cathay General Bancorp (Get Rating)

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CATY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cathay General Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay General Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.