GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Sells 470,634 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. reduced its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 99.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 470,634 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EEM. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 62.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 9,606 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 129.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $45.90 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $40.80 and a 52-week high of $56.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.90.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

