GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Purchases New Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DLTR. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 147.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,086,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,089,000 after acquiring an additional 648,157 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Dollar Tree by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 41,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,142,000 after purchasing an additional 9,053 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 39,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,802,000 after buying an additional 4,197 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

DLTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $157.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.80.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich bought 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $156.09 per share, with a total value of $66,338.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,395 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $485,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DLTR stock traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $159.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,529,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,569,345. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.26 and a 12-month high of $162.13. The company has a market cap of $35.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 5.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.91 EPS for the current year.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

