GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Purchases New Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,714,000. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 62.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Consolidated Edison stock opened at $96.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.20. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.17 and a fifty-two week high of $96.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.85.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 9.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.08%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Guggenheim cut Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.42.

In related news, Director John Mcavoy sold 74,715 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total transaction of $6,327,613.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 273 shares of company stock worth $24,172. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York(CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

