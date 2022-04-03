GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Makes New $428,000 Investment in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,798 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 85.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 191,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $17,490,000 after buying an additional 88,400 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 2.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 79,813 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,289,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the third quarter worth about $510,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 2.3% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,869 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,632,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 0.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 74,452 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,800,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. 94.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TXRH stock traded down $2.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,134,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,213,276. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.54 and a 1 year high of $110.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.20 and its 200-day moving average is $87.75.

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 23.21%. The business had revenue of $895.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This is an increase from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is 52.57%.

In related news, CFO Tonya Robinson sold 6,747 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.07, for a total value of $594,208.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christopher C. Colson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total transaction of $359,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,546 shares of company stock valued at $1,466,209 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

TXRH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Texas Roadhouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Roadhouse has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.68.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names. As of December 28, 2021, it operated 566 domestic restaurants and 101 franchise restaurants.

