GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Invests $322,000 in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter worth $9,524,000. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter worth $344,000. Stevens Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 524.9% in the fourth quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 47,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 39,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 72.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 27,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 11,614 shares in the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYF stock opened at $35.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.30. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $33.76 and a 52 week high of $52.49. The company has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion, a PE ratio of 4.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.65.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 30.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is currently 12.01%.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have issued reports on SYF shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.16.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider David P. Melito sold 9,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total transaction of $430,613.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

