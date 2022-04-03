GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Buys 251 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,523 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $13,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,666,477 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,741,785,000 after purchasing an additional 595,313 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 17,425 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 3,635 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. CMH Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,855 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $7,250,000 after acquiring an additional 3,734 shares during the period. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 2,940 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $455,696.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $2,324,926.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,436 shares of company stock worth $5,917,168 in the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $137.00 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $128.38 and a fifty-two week high of $191.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.43 billion, a PE ratio of 81.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.09.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.49. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $218.00 price objective on Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.72.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

