GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Acquires Shares of 4,675 Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHI. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Robert Half International by 108.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 30,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,692,000 after acquiring an additional 15,749 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Robert Half International by 86.0% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 2,901 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Robert Half International by 17.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 629 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Robert Half International by 4.3% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC grew its position in Robert Half International by 11.7% in the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 4,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RHI. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.00.

Shares of Robert Half International stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $113.63. 661,071 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 948,514. Robert Half International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.62 and a fifty-two week high of $125.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.55. The company has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.46.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter. Robert Half International had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 46.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.15%.

About Robert Half International (Get Rating)

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

