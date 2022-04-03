GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Acquires Shares of 4,610 Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 4,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick during the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Brunswick by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BC traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.28. 1,095,622 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 918,005. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.66. Brunswick Co. has a 12 month low of $79.55 and a 12 month high of $117.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Brunswick ( NYSE:BC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 36.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Brunswick Co. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is a boost from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.29%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brunswick in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Brunswick from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Brunswick from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Brunswick from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brunswick presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.92.

In other Brunswick news, VP Randall S. Altman sold 2,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $175,154.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ryan M. Gwillim sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.09, for a total transaction of $97,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,894 shares of company stock valued at $1,024,186 in the last quarter. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products, including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts and Accessories, Boat, and Corporate/Other. The Propulsion segment manufactures a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

