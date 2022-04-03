GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Acquires Shares of 3,226 Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 60.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. David J Yvars Group acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 292.5% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eastman Chemical in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.50.

In other news, EVP Stephen Glenn Crawford sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 4,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total value of $586,797.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 29,596 shares of company stock valued at $3,645,887 over the last three months. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE EMN traded down $0.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $111.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,240,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,317,417. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $98.24 and a fifty-two week high of $130.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $115.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.33. The company has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.49.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.08). Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 8.18%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 9.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 48.25%.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

