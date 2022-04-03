GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GSIT opened at $3.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.85. The company has a market capitalization of $93.77 million, a PE ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 0.69. GSI Technology has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $7.61.

GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.07 million for the quarter. GSI Technology had a negative return on equity of 25.71% and a negative net margin of 56.71%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSIT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of GSI Technology by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 60,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of GSI Technology by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 171,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 4,753 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of GSI Technology by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,004 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 5,057 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of GSI Technology by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 210,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GSI Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.49% of the company’s stock.

About GSI Technology (Get Rating)

GSI Technology, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of memory products primarily for the networking, and telecommunications markets. Its product includes Static Random Access Memory, or SRAM, which incorporated in networking and telecommunications equipment, such as routers, switches, wide area network infrastructure equipment, wireless base stations and network access equipment.

