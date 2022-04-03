GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
NASDAQ:GSIT opened at $3.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.85. The company has a market capitalization of $93.77 million, a PE ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 0.69. GSI Technology has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $7.61.
GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.07 million for the quarter. GSI Technology had a negative return on equity of 25.71% and a negative net margin of 56.71%.
About GSI Technology (Get Rating)
GSI Technology, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of memory products primarily for the networking, and telecommunications markets. Its product includes Static Random Access Memory, or SRAM, which incorporated in networking and telecommunications equipment, such as routers, switches, wide area network infrastructure equipment, wireless base stations and network access equipment.
