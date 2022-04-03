Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TV. Bank of America upgraded shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $2.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Get Grupo Televisa S.A.B. alerts:

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. stock opened at $11.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 1 year low of $8.65 and a 1 year high of $15.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.43.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. ( NYSE:TV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 6.02%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TV. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 19,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 27,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 66,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 111.4% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198 shares during the period. 79.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (Get Rating)

Grupo Televisa SAB engages in the provision of media products and services. It operates through the following segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment includes advertising, network subscription revenue and licensing and syndication. The Sky segment includes direct-to-home satellite television system.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.