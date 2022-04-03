Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Grifols, S.A., operates in the pharmaceutical-hospital sector engaged in the research, development and retailing of plasma derivates, products for intravenous therapy, clinical nutrition, diagnostic and hospital logistics systems. The Company operates its business through three divisions: Bioscience Division, Diagnostic Division and Hospital Division. The Bioscience division is engaged in the research, development, production and commercialization of plasma derivates. Diagnostic Division focuses on researching, developing, manufacturing and marketing diagnostics products for laboratory analysis, including products for Hospital Blood Banks and Transfusion Centers. Hospital Division provides non-biological products used in hospital pharmacies, surgery, nutritional support, fluid therapy and for other therapeutic uses. Grifols, S.A. is based in Barcelona, Spain. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on GRFS. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Grifols in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Grifols from €21.60 ($23.74) to €21.40 ($23.52) in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Grifols from €15.00 ($16.48) to €11.00 ($12.09) in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.20.

Shares of NASDAQ GRFS opened at $11.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Grifols has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $19.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.36 and its 200 day moving average is $12.15. The company has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.40.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Grifols by 79.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grifols by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Grifols during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Grifols by 106.2% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Grifols by 8,984.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.83% of the company’s stock.

Grifols, SA engages in the procurement, manufacture, preparation, and sale of therapeutic products, primarily hemoderivatives. The company operates through Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others divisions. The Bioscience division researches, develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived medicines and other innovative solutions to treat patients with chronic, rare, prevalent, and life-threatening diseases.

