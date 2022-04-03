Griffin Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,764 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 11,280 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up 1.4% of Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $11,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,666,477 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,741,785,000 after purchasing an additional 595,313 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.1% during the third quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 17,425 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,948,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 12.9% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 3,635 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 9.5% during the third quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,855 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $7,250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.9% during the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 2,940 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Walt Disney from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.72.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $455,696.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total value of $1,586,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 38,436 shares of company stock valued at $5,917,168 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $137.00 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $128.38 and a 52-week high of $191.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $142.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.09.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

