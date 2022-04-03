Griffin Asset Management Inc. Makes New $296,000 Investment in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPG. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,414,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,640,000. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 570,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,128,000 after purchasing an additional 156,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 161.6% during the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 5,040 shares in the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPG opened at $133.00 on Friday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $111.30 and a 1-year high of $171.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64. The stock has a market cap of $43.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.51.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.09. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 58.02% and a net margin of 43.97%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.49%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SPG. StockNews.com began coverage on Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Simon Property Group from $190.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Simon Property Group from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.47.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

