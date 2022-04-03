Griffin Asset Management Inc. Buys 5,000 Shares of AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ATY)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ATY – Get Rating) by 31.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,734 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AcuityAds were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ATY. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of AcuityAds during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,981,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of AcuityAds during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,150,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of AcuityAds during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,057,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of AcuityAds during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,775,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of AcuityAds by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,131,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,568,000 after purchasing an additional 231,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Desjardins lowered shares of AcuityAds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of AcuityAds from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of AcuityAds in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of AcuityAds from C$13.00 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of AcuityAds from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AcuityAds presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.21.

Shares of AcuityAds stock opened at $3.06 on Friday. AcuityAds Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.08 and a fifty-two week high of $14.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.85 million and a P/E ratio of 20.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.04.

AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). AcuityAds had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 14.67%. On average, analysts expect that AcuityAds Holdings Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

AcuityAds Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital advertising solutions. It focuses on self-serve programmatic marketing platform. It offers video advertising, self-serve advertising technology, and mobile advertising. The company was founded by Tal Hayek, Nathan Mekuz, Rachel Kapcan, and Joe Ontman on October 9, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

