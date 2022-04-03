Grieg Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:GRGSF) Shares Down 9.3%

Shares of Grieg Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:GRGSF – Get Rating) were down 9.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $11.38 and last traded at $11.38. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.55.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.28.
Grieg Seafood ASA Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GRGSF)
