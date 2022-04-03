Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,118 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JNJ. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth $36,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% during the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 290.7% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 67.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $180.00 to $183.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.57.

JNJ stock opened at $178.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $155.72 and a 1-year high of $180.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $170.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.73. The firm has a market cap of $468.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 37.46%. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.29%.

In other news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total transaction of $4,173,776.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

