Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

Greenlight Capital Re stock opened at $7.09 on Wednesday. Greenlight Capital Re has a one year low of $6.60 and a one year high of $9.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 3.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.95 million, a P/E ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.32.

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter. Greenlight Capital Re had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 2.99%. The firm had revenue of $142.10 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLRE. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 110.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 3,452 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 57.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,892 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Greenlight Capital Re in the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Greenlight Capital Re in the third quarter worth $90,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Greenlight Capital Re by 1,875.0% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

Greenlight Capital Re Ltd. operates as a specialist property and casualty reinsurance company. It specializes in underwriting traditional property and casualty reinsurance, risk innovation, and strategic partnerships. The company was founded on July 13, 2004 and is headquartered in Camana Bay, Cayman Islands.

