Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday.
Greenlight Capital Re stock opened at $7.09 on Wednesday. Greenlight Capital Re has a one year low of $6.60 and a one year high of $9.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 3.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.95 million, a P/E ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.32.
Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter. Greenlight Capital Re had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 2.99%. The firm had revenue of $142.10 million during the quarter.
Greenlight Capital Re Company Profile (Get Rating)
Greenlight Capital Re Ltd. operates as a specialist property and casualty reinsurance company. It specializes in underwriting traditional property and casualty reinsurance, risk innovation, and strategic partnerships. The company was founded on July 13, 2004 and is headquartered in Camana Bay, Cayman Islands.
