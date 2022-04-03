Greencore Group’s (GNC) House Stock Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Greencore Group (LON:GNC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.29) target price on shares of Greencore Group in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 160 ($2.10).

Get Greencore Group alerts:

Shares of LON:GNC opened at GBX 129.20 ($1.69) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 129.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 131.63. The firm has a market capitalization of £680.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.74, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Greencore Group has a 12 month low of GBX 107.30 ($1.41) and a 12 month high of GBX 174.30 ($2.28).

Greencore Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of convenience food products primarily in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides various products, including sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled snacking, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, and frozen Yorkshire Puddings.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Greencore Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greencore Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.