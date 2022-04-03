Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on GSBC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Great Southern Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler downgraded Great Southern Bancorp from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of Great Southern Bancorp stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $59.23. 48,906 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,168. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $763.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.86. Great Southern Bancorp has a one year low of $49.53 and a one year high of $62.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Great Southern Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GSBC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $53.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.43 million. Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 31.49% and a return on equity of 12.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Great Southern Bancorp will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Great Southern Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 26.42%.

In other news, Director Julie A. Brown sold 4,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.39, for a total transaction of $286,852.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark A. Maples sold 613 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total value of $37,533.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,363 shares of company stock worth $383,326 in the last 90 days. 24.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simmons Bank raised its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 290.2% during the third quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 171,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,397,000 after acquiring an additional 127,500 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Great Southern Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,301,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 285,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,027,000 after purchasing an additional 68,201 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Great Southern Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,727,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 199.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 24,458 shares during the period. 46.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

