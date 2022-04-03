Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Great Ajax from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.80.

Get Great Ajax alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AJX opened at $11.54 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.76. Great Ajax has a 12-month low of $10.78 and a 12-month high of $14.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Great Ajax ( NYSE:AJX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.05). Great Ajax had a net margin of 54.37% and a return on equity of 10.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Great Ajax will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.01%. This is a boost from Great Ajax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Great Ajax’s payout ratio is currently 73.24%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 6.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 85,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Great Ajax during the third quarter valued at $181,000. Beach Point Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Great Ajax during the fourth quarter valued at $3,674,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Great Ajax by 77.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 65,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 28,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Great Ajax by 4.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 194,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

About Great Ajax (Get Rating)

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm acquires, invests and manages a portfolio of mortgage loans secured by single-family residences and single-family properties. It holds real-estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure, other settlement of owned non-performing loans, or that acquires in the market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Great Ajax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Ajax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.