Gravity Finance Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.14 Million (GFI)

Gravity Finance (GFI) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. One Gravity Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Gravity Finance has traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. Gravity Finance has a market cap of $1.14 million and $1,781.00 worth of Gravity Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002155 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.13 or 0.00049830 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,495.22 or 0.07529095 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,524.93 or 1.00219804 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.15 or 0.00054174 BTC.

Gravity Finance Profile

Gravity Finance’s total supply is 1,199,999,974 coins and its circulating supply is 352,267,212 coins. Gravity Finance’s official Twitter account is @Gravity_Finance . The Reddit community for Gravity Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GravityFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Gravity Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gravity Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gravity Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gravity Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

