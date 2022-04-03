GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on GPRO. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of GoPro in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Wedbush raised shares of GoPro from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $13.50 in a report on Monday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.88.

Shares of GPRO traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.54. The company had a trading volume of 2,724,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,693,594. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.42. GoPro has a 1-year low of $7.37 and a 1-year high of $13.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.17.

GoPro ( NASDAQ:GPRO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $391.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.15 million. GoPro had a net margin of 31.97% and a return on equity of 27.54%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GoPro will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP S Aimee Lapic sold 4,836 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $50,149.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 37,162 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $297,296.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 241,998 shares of company stock valued at $2,041,445. 20.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPRO. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in GoPro during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in shares of GoPro by 67.7% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 8,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,235 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of GoPro by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of GoPro in the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of GoPro in the 3rd quarter worth $96,000. 79.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, mountable and wearable accessories, and subscription services and software in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO10 Black, HERO9 Black, and HERO8 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that includes full access to the Quik app, cloud storage supporting source video and photo quality, camera replacement, and damage protection; Quik subscription provides access to editing tools, which allows users to edit photos, videos, and create cinematic stories; and Quik app, a mobile app that enable users to get their favorite photos and videos with footage from any phone or camera.

