Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Gold Fields from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Investec raised Gold Fields from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut Gold Fields from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Gold Fields in a research report on Monday, March 21st. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Gold Fields from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.88.

Shares of Gold Fields stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.12. The company had a trading volume of 6,111,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,562,532. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.68 and a 200 day moving average of $11.20. Gold Fields has a 52-week low of $7.75 and a 52-week high of $17.20.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.1738 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. This is a boost from Gold Fields’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GFI. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Gold Fields by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Gold Fields by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 59,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Gold Fields by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Gold Fields by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Gold Fields by 116.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. 26.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

