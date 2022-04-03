goeasy (TSE:GSY) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $143.04

Shares of goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$143.04 and traded as low as C$138.54. goeasy shares last traded at C$139.94, with a volume of 39,978 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GSY. Raymond James upgraded shares of goeasy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$207.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$260.00 to C$240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$213.25.

The stock has a market cap of C$2.27 billion and a PE ratio of 9.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.19, a current ratio of 15.34 and a quick ratio of 15.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$143.04 and its 200-day moving average is C$170.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This is an increase from goeasy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. goeasy’s payout ratio is 18.06%.

goeasy Ltd. provides loans and other financial services to consumers in Canada. It also leases household products to consumers. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans, and secured saving loans; loan protection plans; and an optional home and auto benefits products, which offers road side assistance and a suite of other support services, as well as credit monitoring services.

