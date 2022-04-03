Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the shipping company’s stock.

NASDAQ GLBS traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 318,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,143. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.93 and a quick ratio of 6.83. Globus Maritime has a 1-year low of $1.57 and a 1-year high of $5.85.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLBS. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Globus Maritime during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Maritime during the second quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Maritime during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Globus Maritime Ltd. is a holding company which engages in the ownership and operation of a fleet of dry bulk motor vessels. It also provides maritime services for the transportation of dry cargo products. The company was founded by Athanasios Georgios Feidakis and Georgios Karageorgiou on July 26, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

