Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Globant from $352.00 to $339.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Globant from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $315.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Globant from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $334.22.

Get Globant alerts:

Shares of GLOB traded down $4.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $257.61. 245,856 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,920. Globant has a 52 week low of $202.58 and a 52 week high of $354.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a PE ratio of 112.49 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $254.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $277.88.

Globant ( NYSE:GLOB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.28. Globant had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 7.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Globant will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globant during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of Globant by 2,171.4% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globant during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Globant by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 244 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Globant during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Globant (Get Rating)

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.