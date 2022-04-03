Global Water Resources, Inc. (GWRS) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 on April 29th

Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0246 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

Global Water Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 145.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Global Water Resources to earn $0.20 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.29 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 145.0%.

NASDAQ:GWRS opened at $17.28 on Friday. Global Water Resources has a 12-month low of $14.38 and a 12-month high of $21.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $394.50 million, a P/E ratio of 101.65, a P/E/G ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.08.

In other news, Director Andrew M. Cohn acquired 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $440,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Andrew M. Cohn acquired 7,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $116,528.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 44,394 shares of company stock worth $710,169 in the last ninety days. 44.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Global Water Resources by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 671,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,489,000 after purchasing an additional 29,100 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Water Resources during the fourth quarter worth $465,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Global Water Resources by 29.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 64,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 14,443 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Global Water Resources by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 189,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 12,822 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Global Water Resources by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 41,938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 11,992 shares during the period. 32.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Global Water Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 27th.

Global Water Resources, Inc engages in the operation and management of water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities. It also distributes recycled water throughout the communities through a separate system of pipes. The company was founded by Trevor T. Hill and William S. Levine on September 24, 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

