Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Global Indemnity Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th.

Get Global Indemnity Group alerts:

GBLI opened at $26.27 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. Global Indemnity Group has a 52 week low of $23.97 and a 52 week high of $31.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $380.34 million, a PE ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.24.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 78,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 29,282.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 44,662 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 44,510 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Indemnity Group during the third quarter worth $853,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 56.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 5,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Global Indemnity Group (Get Rating)

Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through Commercial Specialty; Farm, Ranch, & Stable; and Reinsurance Operations segments. The Commercial Specialty segment distributes property, general liability, casualty, and professional lines products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global Indemnity Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Indemnity Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.