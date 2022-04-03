Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Global Indemnity Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th.
GBLI opened at $26.27 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. Global Indemnity Group has a 52 week low of $23.97 and a 52 week high of $31.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $380.34 million, a PE ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.24.
About Global Indemnity Group (Get Rating)
Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through Commercial Specialty; Farm, Ranch, & Stable; and Reinsurance Operations segments. The Commercial Specialty segment distributes property, general liability, casualty, and professional lines products.
