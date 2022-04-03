Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

NYSE:CO opened at $3.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $481.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.34. Global Cord Blood has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $6.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.25.

Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The medical research company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $49.78 million during the quarter. Global Cord Blood had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 41.98%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Global Cord Blood by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 195,184 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 48,211 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Global Cord Blood by 1.0% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,775,279 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,291,000 after purchasing an additional 17,208 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Global Cord Blood by 13.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 204,942 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 23,885 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Global Cord Blood by 26.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,591 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 4,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Global Cord Blood during the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.79% of the company’s stock.

Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services.

