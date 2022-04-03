Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock.
NYSE:CO opened at $3.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $481.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.34. Global Cord Blood has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $6.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.25.
Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The medical research company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $49.78 million during the quarter. Global Cord Blood had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 41.98%.
Global Cord Blood Company Profile (Get Rating)
Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services.
