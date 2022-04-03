GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on GSK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. DZ Bank lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, February 28th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock opened at $43.89 on Wednesday. GlaxoSmithKline has a fifty-two week low of $35.84 and a fifty-two week high of $46.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.27.

GlaxoSmithKline ( NYSE:GSK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.06. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 26.33%. The firm had revenue of $12.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.615 dividend. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is presently 102.50%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 88,519,444 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,903,707,000 after purchasing an additional 501,530 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,217,167 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $803,377,000 after purchasing an additional 386,767 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,373,943 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $457,491,000 after purchasing an additional 44,594 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,225,421 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $450,941,000 after acquiring an additional 811,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,796,835 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $211,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,400 shares in the last quarter. 26.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

