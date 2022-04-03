Gitlab Inc (NASDAQ:GTLB) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Gitlab Inc (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Gitlab’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.28) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.27). The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Gitlab will report full-year earnings of ($1.03) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.25) to ($0.97). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.85) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.99) to ($0.69). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Gitlab.

Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.09.

Several research firms recently commented on GTLB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Gitlab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Gitlab from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Gitlab from $115.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Gitlab from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Gitlab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gitlab currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.56.

GTLB traded up $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $54.68. 1,272,614 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,424,200. Gitlab has a twelve month low of $30.74 and a twelve month high of $137.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Gitlab during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,007,000. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gitlab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $169,817,000. T Ventures Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Gitlab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,913,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Gitlab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,875,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Gitlab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,241,000. 7.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GitLab Inc is the provider of The DevOps platform, a single application that brings together development, operations, IT, security, and business teams to deliver desired business outcomes. GitLab Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

