Gitlab Inc (NASDAQ:GTLB) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Gitlab Inc (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Gitlab’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.28) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.27). The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Gitlab will report full-year earnings of ($1.03) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.25) to ($0.97). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.85) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.99) to ($0.69). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Gitlab.
Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.09.
GTLB traded up $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $54.68. 1,272,614 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,424,200. Gitlab has a twelve month low of $30.74 and a twelve month high of $137.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.25.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Gitlab during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,007,000. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gitlab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $169,817,000. T Ventures Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Gitlab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,913,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Gitlab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,875,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Gitlab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,241,000. 7.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
GitLab Inc is the provider of The DevOps platform, a single application that brings together development, operations, IT, security, and business teams to deliver desired business outcomes. GitLab Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.
