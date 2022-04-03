Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on GTY. Bank of America lowered shares of Getty Realty from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Getty Realty from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Getty Realty currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.60.

Getty Realty stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.23. 298,295 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 291,876. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.13. Getty Realty has a 1-year low of $26.79 and a 1-year high of $34.21.

Getty Realty ( NYSE:GTY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.11). Getty Realty had a net margin of 40.45% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The business had revenue of $39.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Getty Realty will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. Getty Realty’s payout ratio is 120.59%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GTY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 11.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,130,000 after buying an additional 6,790 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 15.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 228,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,115,000 after buying an additional 30,459 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 0.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 184,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,760,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 5.6% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 1.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 54,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

