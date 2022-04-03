Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) Receives $33.25 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.25.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GTY shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Getty Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Getty Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Getty Realty in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Getty Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Getty Realty in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new position in shares of Getty Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Getty Realty by 226.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Getty Realty by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

GTY traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $29.23. 298,295 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 291,876. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.13. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 0.86. Getty Realty has a fifty-two week low of $26.79 and a fifty-two week high of $34.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $39.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.61 million. Getty Realty had a net margin of 40.45% and a return on equity of 8.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Getty Realty will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.61%. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.59%.

