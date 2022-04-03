Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Geron in a report on Friday, March 11th. B. Riley reissued a buy rating on shares of Geron in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Geron from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.50.

Get Geron alerts:

GERN traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,379,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,299,289. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.11 and its 200-day moving average is $1.29. Geron has a 52 week low of $0.99 and a 52 week high of $2.23. The firm has a market cap of $492.07 million, a PE ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 1.04.

Geron ( NASDAQ:GERN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Geron had a negative net margin of 8,335.39% and a negative return on equity of 70.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Geron will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GERN. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Geron in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Geron by 90.8% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Geron in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Geron during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Geron during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.10% of the company’s stock.

Geron Company Profile (Get Rating)

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in hematologic myeloid malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Geron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.